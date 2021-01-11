Zacks Investment Research Lowers Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) to Hold

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

