Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

