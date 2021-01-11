Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CMPI stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

