Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to “Buy”

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

Shares of EGP traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $134.75. 183,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,651. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.