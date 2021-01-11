Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to “Buy”

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

PXLW opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

