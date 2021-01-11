Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis upped their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

RMBL opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.88. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 318.58% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post -16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 86.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $261,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $53,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

