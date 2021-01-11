Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

