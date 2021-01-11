ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $24,199.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00247337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00068871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

