Zel (ZEL) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1.19 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00269623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00083570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,848,650 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

