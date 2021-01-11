Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $764,060.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $149.37 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after buying an additional 478,836 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $87,161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 250,452 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

