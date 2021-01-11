Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Shares of ZEON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Zeons has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

