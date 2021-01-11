ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,831.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $14,831.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00110076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00261101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.18 or 0.85652777 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,616,791 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

