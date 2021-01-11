Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

ZBH opened at $158.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.