ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 92.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $144,484.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 84.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00465231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,253,424,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,237,994,721 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

