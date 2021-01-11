ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 385.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 474.5% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $11,024.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

