-$0.02 EPS Expected for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UTStarcom.

UTStarcom stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,094. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

