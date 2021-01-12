-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Loop Industries.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96.

In related news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

