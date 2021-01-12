$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.35. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

