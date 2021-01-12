$0.31 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TNET stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,737 shares of company stock worth $11,340,976. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.