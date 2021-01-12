0xcert (ZXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,279.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $678,288.46 and $44,279.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.