$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Hologic reported sales of $850.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

