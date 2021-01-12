$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $118.54. 741,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,416. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.