1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.21% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

FLWS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 21,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $514,972.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,570,871.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,824 shares of company stock worth $3,331,423 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

