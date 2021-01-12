1,004 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

