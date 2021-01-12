103 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,986.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,078.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,974.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

