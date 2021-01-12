129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Shares Up 1.5%

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. 5,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.29 million.

About 129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.