1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.40. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 30,997 shares trading hands.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

