16251 (RC.TO) (TSE:RC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 16251 (RC.TO) (TSE:RC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.44. 16251 (RC.TO) shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

About 16251 (RC.TO) (TSE:RC)

RDM Corp is a Canada-based provider of specialized software and hardware products for electronic payment processing. It offers remote check deposit solutions and Web-based image management and transaction processing services for financial institutions, retailers, payment processors and government agencies, as well as print quality control and image quality systems for customers.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 16251 (RC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 16251 (RC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.