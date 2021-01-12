1,634 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 242.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

