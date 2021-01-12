$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report sales of $2.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $7.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

