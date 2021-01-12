2,200 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,761.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,616.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,260.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,794.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11,009.00 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

