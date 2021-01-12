2,412 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,076.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIOO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $182.49.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.