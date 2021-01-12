28,825 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 721,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 1,302,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.