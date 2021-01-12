30,230 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.78. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $242.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

