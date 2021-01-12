3,443 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Black Hills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

BKH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 252,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,462. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

