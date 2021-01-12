$39.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $39.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $148.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $475,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTCF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,283. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

