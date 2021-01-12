$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.