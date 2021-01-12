$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

