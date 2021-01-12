$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day moving average is $496.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.