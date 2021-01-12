4,099 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.5% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

