4,600 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

