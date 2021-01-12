5,219 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

