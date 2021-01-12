$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $55.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.20 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $811.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

