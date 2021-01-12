$55.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post $55.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $52.31 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.68 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $203.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $509.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 62.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

