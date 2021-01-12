8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.40

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 11596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

