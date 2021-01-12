9,393 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

