A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($8.37).

BAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

