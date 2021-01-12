AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.