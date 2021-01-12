AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 3,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

