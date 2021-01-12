Abacus Property Group (ABP.AX) (ASX:ABP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Abacus Property Group (ABP.AX) (ASX:ABP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.49.

In other news, insider Steven Sewell 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st.

Abacus Property Group (ABP.AX) Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

