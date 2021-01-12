Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

